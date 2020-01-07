Zimbabwe: 138 Killed in Festive Season Road Accidents

7 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Festive season road traffic accidents killed 138 people and injured 565 others in the three weeks between December 15 and January 5, police have revealed.

Police recorded 1 518 road accidents.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the statistics have shown that drivers needed to continue being alert, observant and safety conscious.

"Speeding, reversing errors, following too close and inattention were recorded as the major cause of accidents," he said.

During the same period last year, 141 people were killed, while 984 others were injured in 2 430 road accidents.

Asst Comm Nyathi said police managed to arrest 169 wanted persons in their festive season operations.

"A total of 2 383 touts were also arrested and 2 836 vehicles were impounded for defects and being unroadworthy, while 12 872 motorists were arrested for various offences," he said.

Meanwhile, police in Kadoma shot and seriously injured a speeding motorist on Christmas Day after he failed to obey police signals to stop.

The incident occurred at a business centre in Chakari at around 8.45pm and investigations revealed the motorist was running away from a hit-and-run accident.

Asst Comm Nyathi said, "A defiant speeding motorist was shot and injured after he ignored police signals to stop his vehicle. The police observed a speeding Toyota Wish and signalled the driver to stop, but he sped past, ignoring the signals, leading to the shooting.

"Investigations later revealed that he was fleeing from a hit-and-run incident. Motorists should comply with police signals at all times. He is now admitted in hospital while investigations into the incident are in progress."

