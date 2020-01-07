Zimbabwe: Former Zifa Employee Sued for Us$27 000

FORMER Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) director of administration, Lazarus Mhurushomana has been hauled to the High Court after he failed to settle US$27 208 legal fees to a law firm, Fredrick Gijima and Associates.

The law firm assisted him to win a legal battle with Zifa, which had been outstanding for 15 years. Since 2010 Mhurushomana has allegedly failed to show any interest to clear his debt.

"The plaintiff's claim is for provisional sentence in an amount of US$27 208 or alternatively $462 536 being US$27 208 at the prevailing bank rate as at date of summons for provisional sentence together with interest on that amount at the prescribed rate," reads the summons. Their claim is also based on an acknowledgement of debt executed by the defendant dated 25 August 2010.

"The amount is payable to Fredrick G Gijima and Associates Legal Practitioners as payment for legal services rendered to defendant from 2004, being 20 percent of the amount of US$135 440 awarded to the defendant by the arbitrator, A J Manase in the matter of Mhurushomana vs ZIFA and costs of arbitration in the sum of US$600."

"To date legal fees remain outstanding with no indication from the defendant on when payment will be effected.

"Despite demand, defendant has failed, neglected and or refused to pay plaintiff the outstanding amount of US$27 208 or alternatively $462 536," reads the summons.

A copy of acknowledgment of debt by Mhurushomana was attached to the summons and his claim was quantified; a salary of US$1 500 which was held constant from 2004 to April 2010. Fuel entitlement from January 2001 to March 2010 was 11 360 litres and also fuel allowance of US$200 per month from October 2003 to March 2010.

His salary and benefits were pegged at US$135 440.

The case is still pending.