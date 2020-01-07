Gambia: Real De Banjul Triumphs Over BK Milan to 1st Division

6 January 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Real De Banjul, Saturday defeated BK Milan 2-1 in the week-four fixture to top the 2019-2020 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) division one league.

Played at the Box Bar Mini Stadium in Brikama, the City boys were with 5 points prior to their match with the Bakau based-team, who are occupying bottom-place in the league with zero point.

They scored two goals and BK Milan net one to grip maximum to top the country's top flight league standings with 8 points after four league outings.

BK Milan remained bottom-place in the league with zero points in four league games.

Meanwhile, Gamtel drew 2-2 with Wallidan at the Banjul KG5 Mini Stadium.

The telecommunication giants snatched 7 points in four league fixtures and blue boys with 6 points after four league ties.

Read the original article on The Point.

Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

