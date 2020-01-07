Gambia: Falcons Wallop SK East Bi in 2nd Division

Falcons hammered Serrekunda East Bi 4-0 in the ongoing Gambia Football Federation (GFF) second division league match, played at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium on Friday.

The Abuko based-team netted four goals without Serrekunda East Bi answering to bag maximum points. The win was their second victory in the second tier campaign after beating Team Rihno 1-0 last month.

Latrikunda United stunned Second Infantry Battalion 2-0 at the Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium. This is the Latrikunda-based club's third victory in the second tier after losing to Samger 1-0 in their league opening match last month.

Meanwhile, relegated side PSV Wellingara drew 1-1 with Jam City at the Father Gough Sports Complex in Manjai Kunda.