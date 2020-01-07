South Africa: Magashule Brushes Off Criticism That ANC NEC Members Did Not Attend SACP Commemoration

6 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Tshidi Madia

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule has brushed off concerns that top ANC leaders had not attended the SACP's commemoration of Joe Slovo's death, responding to the criticism with a shrug.

Labour federation Cosatu's general secretary, Bheki Ntshalintshali, hit out at the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) during the SACP event, which took place in Johannesburg on Monday.

Ntshalintshali said the ANC had failed to deploy any of its senior members to the communist party's event honouring its former general-secretary.

The ANC has deployed all its members to the Northern Cape ahead of Cyril Ramaphosa's January 8 statement at the weekend.

The rally marks the party's 108th birthday.

When asked to respond to claims the NEC had snubbed the event, Magashule shrugged his shoulders and said the SACP's own general-secretary, Blade Nzimande, was a member of the ANC's NEC.

He said his party's gathering was also important.

"Comrade Blade Nzimande is a member of the national executive committee of the African National Congress, he is a high-profile leader."

Nzimande gave his speech at the commemoration earlier on Monday.

Magashule said the ANC had sent numerous members, including provincial leaders, but NEC members were contributing to the January 8 statement that would provide direction for the party and government.

'Poverty, unemployment not just a SA challenge'

While refusing to share the priorities that will be highlighted by Ramaphosa, Magashule said this was a wonderful and correct time for the ANC to hold its event in the Northern Cape.

"We just want to say to South Africans the world over, globally, there are challenges of unemployment, challenges of poverty. It's not just a South African thing."

He said the ANC would be looking at weaknesses and shortcomings to find opportunities in a bid to give South Africans hope there would be a better tomorrow.

The ANC will hold its birthday rally in Kimberly on Saturday.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Governance
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Attack on Kenyan Base - Americans & Attackers Reported Dead

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.