Gambia: Health Minister Visits Deplorable Health Posts

Health and Social Welfare Minister Dr. Ahmad Lamin Samateh has over the weekend visited five dilapidated health posts in North Bank Region (NBR) and Central River Region (CRR), in a bid to fulfil President Adama Barrow's Meet the People's Tour promises to improve the health sector.

All the facilities visited by the minister were dilapidated and had no proper building nor equipment or enough medication and nurses. Among the visited facilities were Nema Kunku in Upper Nuimi, Njau Sawalo in Upper Saloum, Darou, Nawliro, Kerr Ardo and Kerewan in Badibou.

At Nema Kunku, the officer in charge of health center, Sirra Badjie, thanked the delegates for supporting them with an ambulance, while stating that it's difficult to run a hospital without ambulance as it always disturbs them psychologically, especially when it comes to referral cases.

"Our facility is without laboratory service, there is no light, and the labour ward block is made out of mud, which always attracts termites. The facility is not completely fenced and the labour ward has no oxygen machine and no auto clave." The delivery beds, she added, are not in good condition.

"Our drug store and family planning rooms are tight and there is no dressing room," Mrs. Badjie further disclosed.

Demba Sey, the chief of Upper Saloum, highlighted that out of 83 communities in his area, they have only one health post, which is Njau.

Hon. Alagie Mbow, the NAM for Upper Saloum, expressed delight over the efforts of the minister in upgrading their health post to a health center.

"Some people are saying President Barrow is sleeping, as far as he is sleeping and we are able to get his support, then let him snore," Mbow said.

Different communities raised their concerns to the minister particularly the issue of pregnant women delivering in horse or donkey carts during their referral to far away hospitals.

They also complained for not having good buildings, beds, equipment, laboratories, medication, ambulance, nurses, and good roads, among other things.