Gambia: Barrow to Inaugurate International Conference Centre On Saturday

6 January 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure says the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Bijilo, which was under construction is now completed and that it will be inaugurated by President Adama Barrow on 11 January 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

The ICC, which is a grant by the People's Republic of China, is a state-of-the-art facility consisting of a plenary hall with seating capacity of 1,031, four adjoining conference halls, VIP rooms, bilateral rooms, press room, meeting rooms, offices, banquet halls and entertainment spaces with beautiful fauna and sea view. The ICC is a symbol of the friendship and cooperation between The Gambia and The People's Republic of China.

The Ministry further informs the public that the International Conference Centre will be named after the former president, 'Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre'.

Attendance to the inauguration ceremony is strictly by invitation and only card bearers will be allowed entry.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Business
Construction
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
More Fatalities as Al-Shabaab Strikes Again in Kenya
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.