Gambia: Barrow to Inaugurate International Conference Centre On Saturday

The Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure says the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Bijilo, which was under construction is now completed and that it will be inaugurated by President Adama Barrow on 11 January 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

The ICC, which is a grant by the People's Republic of China, is a state-of-the-art facility consisting of a plenary hall with seating capacity of 1,031, four adjoining conference halls, VIP rooms, bilateral rooms, press room, meeting rooms, offices, banquet halls and entertainment spaces with beautiful fauna and sea view. The ICC is a symbol of the friendship and cooperation between The Gambia and The People's Republic of China.

The Ministry further informs the public that the International Conference Centre will be named after the former president, 'Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre'.

Attendance to the inauguration ceremony is strictly by invitation and only card bearers will be allowed entry.