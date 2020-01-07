Gambia: Journalist Adam Jobe, Others Appointed JIFORM Officials

Journalists International Forum for Migration (JIFORM), a Foundation championing regular migration and anti-human trafficking crusade, has announced appointment of Chronicle online newspaper journalists, Adam Jobe as its Gambia country coordinator.

The association which held its maiden global migration summit in Abuja, Nigeria, from 26 to 27 December, has over 150 seasoned journalists apart from other volunteers spread across continents, in a bid to strengthen its structure across the globe.

In a statement issued by the organisation's President and Executive Director, Ajibola Abayomi, on Tuesday, the appointments were imperative in order to position the organisation for new phase of its advocacy taking a new turn.

Other appointments include Willie Mponda; an Editor at The Sun Newspaper in Zimbabwe as coordinator for Southern Africa, Megan Janetsky, coordinator America; Massinissa Benlakehal an Algerian journalist based in Tunisia as coordinator Northern Africa and Fred Smith Kuku, coordinator Ghana.

General Manager, Radio Nigeria Bronze FM, Benin City, Bimbo Oyetunde remained as vice president, West Africa; Zambian journalist Juliet Makwama as Secretary General and Kunle Adeniyi of Kissfm Abuja, Assistant General Secretary.

The foundation has also listed legal practitioners to take charge of its legal matters and other migrant related issues, including Barrister Roselyn Obakpolor, Vice Chairman of Nigeria Bar Association, Ikeja Branch and foremost activist, Barrister Wale Ogunade as legal advisers.

Advisers named for the foundation include a US-based journalist and migrant counsellor, Eric Chinje and migration expert based in Germany, Veye Tatah.

National Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Immigration Service, DCI Sunday James now is the programme chief coordinator, Professor Ikechukwu Anthony Kanu, O.S.A, Director Research and Content, while Rasak Bamidele and Adeola Ekine, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) Lagos State chapter were appointed as Regional Directors for Publications and Women Coordinator, Nigeria respectively.