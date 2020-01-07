Nigeria: BRT Operator Mulls Upward Review of Fares in Lagos

7 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

Primero Transport Services Ltd., operator of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Lagos, says it is planning an upward review of transport fares across all routes in the state to meet up with current realities.

The Managing Director of the firm, Mr. Fola Tinubu, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.

Tinubu said that the current fares were grossly inadequate if the firm was to provide better services for the people of Lagos.

According to him, the cost of operating the buses has increased so much that the firm is finding it difficult to survive and sustain operations.

The managing director said: "Primero is planning to approach the regulator for an increase in fares. The last increase we got was done three years ago and our cost of operations has really increased.

"The company is not in a good financial standing now to run and foot cost of maintenance and operation of buses.

"We understand the need to provide services to the people; I think the increase has become necessary in order to serve the people of Lagos better.

"With the increase, we will be able to roll out enough buses to meet the need of the state's teeming commuters."

He said that the current fares across routes were no longer sustainable for running the buses, and it had become imperative for the firm to meet with the regulator.

Tinubu said that the firm was already concluding plans to sit down with the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), the regulator of BRT, to push for the review.

He assured the people of Lagos of the firm's commitment to provide excellent service and reduce waiting time at various bus stops to get commuters to their destinations.

NAN reports that LAMATA is the Lagos State Government agency created to coordinate transport planning, policies, and public transport infrastructure implementation in the Lagos Metropolitan Area.

The organisation oversees a wide range of transport planning and implementation of transport strategies and plans in Lagos, as well as the Lagos Rail Mass Transit and the Lagos Bus Rapid Transit System.

vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Attack on Kenyan Base - Americans & Attackers Reported Dead

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.