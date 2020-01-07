Sudan: 14 Dead in Port Sudan Violence, Peace Conference Planned for Next Week

Khartoum — The Preparatory Committee for the Eastern Sudan Conference announced that the conference for the eastern Sudan track will be held on January 11-13 in the Friendship Hall in Khartoum. The conference aims to include the visions of eastern Sudanese community leaders in the Juba peace negotiations. 14 were killed in intertribal clashes in the last three days.

The members of the Preparatory Committee include the governors of Red Sea state, Kassala, and El Gedaref, Sovereign Council members Siddig Tawir and Maj Gen Ibrahim Jabir, and representatives of the Ministry of Federal Governance, and the University of Khartoum.

Common vision

Tawir said in a press statement after a meeting in the Republican Palace in Khartoum on Sunday that the conference aims to present a common vision about the future of the impoverished eastern region.

"The conference will offer social segments representing the stakeholders in the region to come up with a common vision for their people on issues important to achieve development, stability, and social peace," he explained.

He said he expects the conference to "come up with constructive recommendations that reflect the vision and aspirations of the people of eastern Sudan in the Juba negotiations". He expressed his hope for its success and the participation of all leaders and segments of society.

The conference was proposed by eastern Sudan community leaders at the Juba negotiations between the Sudanese government and rebel movements three weeks ago. The negotiations in Juba on the eastern Sudan track have been suspended to give the conference the opportunity to resolve differences.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Tribal clashes

14 people died in the tribal clashes in Port Sudan during the past three days.

Seven of them were shot dead, two others burned to death, the head of the Ministry of Health in the Red Sea state, Zaafaran El Zaki, reported on Sunday.

115 people sustained injuries, some of whom are in a critical condition.

The Security and Defence Council, headed by the Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, chairman of the Sovereign Council, decided to deploy additional forces to Port Sudan, arrest all those involved in the violent events and bring them to a fair trial. He also wants to open political and community dialogues with all segments of the society to find out why the fighting broke out again.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.