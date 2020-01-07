Sudan: FFC West Darfur Delegation - 'Violence Fomented By Deep State'

El Geneina — The delegation of the Forces for Freedom and Change's (FFC) that concluded a three-day visit to West Darfur yesterday, said that the violence in El Geneina last week that killed at least 80 and displaced at least 47,000 was not tribal.

Dr Maryam El Sadig, co-vice president of the National Umma Party (NUP) and member of the FFC delegation, told the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) yesterday that all members of the delegation agreed on this.

She said that the attacks on the two Kerending camps, surrounding villages, and districts near the state capital El Geneina, were the result of "elements of the deep state achieving their personal interests".

El Sadig said the people the delegation spoke to assured them of their commitment to peaceful coexistence, non-aggression, adherence to the law, and the spirit of the revolution.

Governor: 'Situation contained'

The acting military governor of West Darfur said that the efforts of the Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers to contain the situation have been successful. They managed to address "90 per cent of the causes of the problems". He claimed arrangements are underway to reach an ultimate solution.

The curfew has been lifted to open the way for humanitarian organisations to deliver aid to those affected.

The governor also said the markets have reopened and commercial trucks that had been stranded in Zalingei because of the violence are arriving from Omdurman,.

Many of the victims blame 'janjaweed' or 'militant herders in vehicles belonging to the Rapid Support Forces militia' for the violence. They also claim the West Darfur state government had prior knowledge of the attacks that started on December 28 and did nothing to prevent or stop it.

Businessmen Association

The Businessmen's Association announced the launch of a "They Are Relatives" initiative to help the victims of the El Geneina attacks.

The Association's information secretary, Mohamed El Amin Tebeidi, said at a press conference in Khartoum on Sunday that the association "so far collected more than SDG 1 million to support those affected with food and medicines".

The businessmen also plan to set up a campaign in the area raising awareness of the importance of peace, spreading love, lending a hand, helping families affected by the war in the region, and removing grievances.

Sudanese activists started solidarity projects last week.

Fact-finding committee

Attorney General Tajelsir El Hibir appointed a fact-finding investigation committee into the El Geneina violence on Thursday. El Hibir took part in the government delegation that visited El Geneina last week in order to find out what happened and to try to mediate.

Earlier today El Hibir announced that the investigation committee has started its work. It will do so "in full neutrality, transparent and highly professional" and it is "ready to receive complaints from the public".

