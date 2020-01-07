Sudan: School Drop-Outs, Early Marriages On the Rise in Disputed Abyei Region

6 January 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Abyei — The Abyei Women's Union has expressed its serious concern about the increasing numbers of school drop-outs and early marriages in the region. The Union attributes this to the war that took place in Abyei, the disputed oil-rich area on the Sudan-South Sudan border, between 2008 and 2011, and the current instability.

Anyang Deng, deputy head of the Abyei Women's Union, said the number of early marriages is still increasing. This prompted the Union to organise a conference to discuss the problem and find solutions.

She pointed out that both girls and boys increasingly drop out of school, especially basic schools.

Instability

Deng attributed the school drop-outs and early marriages to the instability in the region. She appealed to the governments of Sudan and South Sudan to resolve the status of Abyei.

She also called on parents of school students to value the education of their children, especially girls.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

