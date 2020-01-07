South Africa: CSA Fully Behind Shift to Four-Day Test Cricket

7 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Cricket South Africa (CSA) has voiced its support of a move to four-day Test cricket, according to an official statement released by the organisation on Tuesday.

The idea of shortening the longest format of the game to four days from five is one that has gathered momentum recently, with the ICC reportedly poised to consider making the shift mandatory from 2023.

A report in the Daily Mail on Monday evening, however, suggested that CSA were against the decision.

That, it seems, is not the case and the statement released on Tuesday clarified the organisation's stance.

"In view of an unsourced and misleading report in the media this morning please be advised that it is Cricket South Africa's official policy to support four-day Test match cricket," the statement read.

"We, in fact, hosted the first official four-day Test match between ourselves and Zimbabwe a couple of years ago."

In the build-up to the ongoing Newlands Test against England, which entered day five on Tuesday, a couple of Proteas players were asked for their views on the matter.

Middle-order batsman Rassie van der Dussen said it was something that should be considered, while the soon-to-be-retired Vernon Philander was completely against the move, saying he was a "purist" of the game.

Indian captain Virat Kohli, meanwhile, has also publicly voiced his backing of keeping Test cricket in its current five day format.

- Compiled by Lloyd Burnard

Proteas batsman Rassie van Der Dussen says he is open to exploring the possibility of 4-Day Test cricket ??@Sport24news pic.twitter.com/zOxnt7HMHa-- Lloyd Burnard (@LloydBurnard) January 1, 2020

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

