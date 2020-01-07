Gambia: Three Years Jotna Says Police Dispersed Them On Saturday

7 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Mustapha Jallow

The Chairman of Operation Three Years Jotna on Monday told Foroyaa that they were on Saturday asked by the Police to halt their fundraising activity and dispersed from the B O Semega Janneh hall.

Explaining what transpired on Saturday, Abdou Njie said while they were holding their fundraising activity at the B O Semega Janneh hall on 3rd January 2020, a pickup truck with Police in uniform came to the area at 3pm, but later left the scene.

"At 6pm the same men in uniform came back and stood at the gate," he said,

He added: "The police later left the area. At 8 to 9pm, one commissioner Njie from Kairaba Police station came with the same men and asked us to leave the place."

Njie further explained: "They told us that we have to apply for permit to hold the event because it is a requirement in the Public Order Act, or else we will not hold the event."

According to him, there was a push and pull between them and the Police. He said when they realized that the situation was about to get tense, they decided to agree and leave.

Reacting to rumours that they were beaten by the Police, he concluded: "We left the place at 11:30. No one was arrested or beaten."

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
More Fatalities as Al-Shabaab Strikes Again in Kenya
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.