Kenya: Alshabaab Kills Four Students, Vandalises Communication Masts in Early Morning Raid in Garissa Kenya

Four students were killed during an attack by al Shabaab militants in Saretho area, Daadab subcounty on Tuesday.

Security personnel including special forces managed to kill two al Shabaab militants and recovered two AK 47 riffles and two IEDs in the 1 am incident.

The militants managed to blow up a communication mast in the area.

According to area Deputy County Commissioner Kibet Bowen, stray bullets hit and killed the four students who were in the houses near the police camp.

Bowen said an operation is currently ongoing in the area to search for the other militants who escaped towards the Kenya-Somali border.

