South Africa: 'Tshwane Is Not Under Administration' Says DA, ANC Accused of 'Creating a Storm'

6 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Lizeka Tandwa

The DA has called Gauteng Cogta MEC Lebohang Maile's plans to place the Tshwane Metro under administration flawed and baseless.

The DA's Gauteng leader, John Moodey, together with acting mayor Abel Tau and MMC of Finance Mare-Lize Fourie held a media briefing on Monday on the state of the city.

The DA, which has been battling the ANC in the courts for control of the metro, said Section 139 of the Constitution had made specific provisions that allow for provincial governments to intervene in local municipalities.

Fourie explained interventions only became necessary when two requirements were met - those included when the municipality was unable to perform its duties or executive obligations.

With an upgrade of two notches by ratings agency Moody's and unqualified audits in the past two years, the DA said the metro had performed its financial and service delivery duties.

Moodey said the party had received a letter from Maile indicating his intention, and the party had responded by questioning his intentions.

"The majority of the issues that are raised in that letter is not executive authority. Not at all. Not in any way... You ask yourself where has the City of Tshwane failed in terms of the financial executive obligation? Nowhere. The intention of the MEC puts into question what they want to achieve," said Fourie.

He added they were waiting on a copy of the executive council decision to determine what type of intervention the City of Tshwane would take, saying they reserved the right to take whatever legal route was necessary.

Last year, Maile made it known he was keeping a close watch on DA-led metros in Johannesburg and Tshwane, flagging the two as the worst, with Tshwane leading the pack, News24 reported.

News24 earlier reported Maile said Tshwane was also flagged by the Auditor-General's report as being the worst when it came to unauthorised, irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure.

"I am fully aware of the shenanigans of Maile, continuing his tangent of having placed Tshwane under administration. Let me make it categorically clear, Tshwane is not under administration, it's a long way until that happens. It is not just a whim of the MEC and the exco of the province to decide.

"Tshwane's situation is not as dire as what the ANC and the MEC make it out to be. They are creating a storm. It is nothing else but a smokescreen and daggers. Tshwane is on an even keel," Moodey said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Attack on Kenyan Base - Americans & Attackers Reported Dead

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.