South Africa: Police Launch Search Operations for Three Missing Persons

press release

The South African Police Service in Limpopo has launched the parallel search operations for the missing persons in the Hlogotlou Policing area outside Groblesdal and Polokwane Policing area

It is alleged that on the 31st December 2019 at about 08:30, Rakgalakane Maleka Klaas aged 48 from Monsterlus unit A in the Hlogotlou area, left his home to visit one of the banks at the local shopping complex and since then, he never returned back.

He was wearing blue a trouser with white tekkies and grey t-shirt.

Still in Hlogotlou, a 55 year old Mphele Mokoena Aaron, left his home without informing anyone. It is alleged that his sister visited him on the 31st December 2019 but she did not found him at home. Since then, he never returned home.

Meanwhile, in Polokwane, a 35-year-old woman was also reported missing. It is alleged that Nancy Vhutshilo Mavhungu from Tshikombani in the Thohoyandou area was last seen on the 29th December 2019 in one of the streets in the City of Polokwane. She is 1.5 meters in height. She was wearing a black t-shirt and blue jean.

The Police and family members of the three victims conducted joint search operations at various places including in their friends and relatives with no success.

The search operations and investigations are still continuing.

Anyone with information that can assist the Police to find the missing persons, may contact Captain Mokgotsane on 082 414 3244 or Warrant Officer Mangakeng on 082 728 9831 or the nearest Police Station. Alternatively, the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.