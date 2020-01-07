Liberia: Giving Back - Former Sprinter Donates to Liberia Athletes Federation

7 January 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Leroy M. Sonpon, III

Liberia's former 100m and 200m sprinter, Anthony Nyanplu, has donated Samsung Galaxy Tablet and an iPad phone to the Liberia Athlete Federation (LAF).

Nyanplu, residing in Canada is quoted as saying the "donation is a way of connecting himself to the LAF which gave him the opportunity to run on the track for his country -- Liberia."

Mr. Mulbah Zaza, the President of LAF, on behalf of the executive committee, clubs and athletes "thanked Nyanplu for the donation and noted that it was an incredible gesture."

The LAF boss on Thursday encouraged all former athletes to emulate Nyanplu and launched an appeal for former athletes, technical staffs or administrators, to at least make an annual giving or sponsor a LAF's athletics events or programs.

Zaza said giving back to the LAF will be both gratifying and impressive, and would be wonderful example.

"The Liberian economy is challenged, the LAF has not been subsidized by the government and depends on only support from the World Athletics," Zaza said.

"The LAF will appreciate donations, either in cash or items to promote and develop athletics in the country."

