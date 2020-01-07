Sudan: Calm Returns in Port Sudan, Eastern Sudan Conference to Start This Week

7 January 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Port Sudan — On Monday, the Red Sea state capital of Port Sudan witnessed remarkable calm after it witnessed four days of tribal fighting. The three-day eastern Sudan consultative conference that will start in Khartoum on Saturday will be the basis for an inclusive conference on the region.

The Red Sea state authorities temporarily lifted the curfew in the harbour city on Monday, except for the districts where the clashes took place, journalist El Amin Sinada told Radio Dabanga.

Port Sudan "did not witnessed any clashes or violence on Monday," he said. "It only happened that a group of young men wearing uniforms shaved the hair of a number of youths, like the Rapid Support Forces militia did with youngsters in the city in July last year."

Sinada considered these practices "a violation that requires accountability".

Yesterday, Radio Dabanga reported that 14 people died in clashes between Beni amer tribesmen in Port Sudan and Nuba settlers during the past three days. 115 people sustained injuries.

The Security and Defence Council, headed by the Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, chairman of the Sovereign Council, deployed additional forces to the city.

Comprehensive

The Eastern Sudan Initiative of the University of Khartoum demanded in a statement on Monday that the eastern Sudan consultative conference, to be held in Khartoum between January 11-13, be comprehensive.

The conference should pave the way for the inclusive conference proposed by eastern Sudanese community leaders who attended the peace talks in Juba, which will address the marginalisation and the roots of conflicts in the East.

According to the statement, the inclusive conference which the University of Khartoum will co-organise later, is "the appropriate forum for addressing the roots of chronic injustices that happened and are happening in eastern Sudan".

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
Conflict
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
Attack on Kenyan Base - Americans & Attackers Reported Dead
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.