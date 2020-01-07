Somalia Joins an Arab-African Coalition Formed in Saudi Arabia

7 January 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia's Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, Ahmed Isse Awad joined his counterparts from seven countries in Riyadh on Monday.

The meeting of Foreign Ministers of the council of Arab and African states on the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden was hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In the meeting, a new alliance of Arab and African States was established which include Somalia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Sudan, Yemen, Eritrea, and Djibouti.

The custodian of the two holy mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz and the representatives of the ministers discussed a number of topics including ways to develop joint cooperation between states overlooking the red sea and the Gulf of Aden while enhancing security and stability in the region.

The meeting comes amid renewed tension in the middle east following the killing of Iranian General, Qassim Suleimani.

The kingdom of Saudi Arabia has since called for calm and avoid any move that will escalate the tension between Tehran and Washington.

