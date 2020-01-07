Somalia: 6 Dead, Including 4 Residents, After Al-Shabaab Raid in Kenya

7 January 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

A Kenyan government official says four residents have been killed by stray bullets during a raid by suspected al-Shabab extremists in eastern Garissa County.

Deputy county commissioner Kibet Bowen said Tuesday the gunmen targeted police officers at a roadblock near the village of Saretho. Two of the suspected extremists were killed by police, he said.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab since December has increased attacks inside Kenya including Sunday"s attack on a military base that killed three US military personnel and destroyed five US aircraft.

It was the first time al-Shabab had attacked US troops inside Kenya. The US on Monday said additional troops had arrived to increase security at the Manda Bay airfield in coastal Lamu county.

The US Africa Command also said it did not assess that the attack was linked to Iran, as Middle East tensions are soaring. Al-Shabab is linked to al-Qaida and has no known links to Iran or its proxies.

Al-Shabab has vowed retribution on Kenya for deploying its troops in 2011 to fight the extremists in neighboring Somalia, where the group is based. Garissa county borders Somalia and Lamu county is nearby.

The extremists often target police as well as civilian targets including buses and schools, mainly in the border region.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
Conflict
East Africa
Terrorism
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Attack on Kenyan Base - Americans & Attackers Reported Dead

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.