Kenya: Ministry of Health Refutes Claims to Divert ARVs

6 January 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Mary Thuo

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health has dismissed claims that ARVs are being diverted to other countries due to non-payments of taxes imposed by the government.

Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki says any health products procured by Presidents Emergency Fund for AIDS Relief are tax -exempt.

" No single dose of ARV procured by the Presidents Emergency Fund for AIDS Relief through the USAID for Kenya, has been diverted to any other country due to non-payment of taxes imposed by the government," according to a statement.

The Ministry says there are regular meetings to ensure the monitoring of ARV drugs.

She further pointed out that there will be ongoing shipments this month from different vendors under the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority.

"The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) is the Ministry's agency responsible for the procurement, warehousing and distribution of medical products including the PEPFAR funded commodities," it stated.

ARVs, medicines for Opportunistic Infections (OIs) for adult and pediatric patients, Laboratory and Nutrition commodities are procured by the government, with support from the Global Fund (GF) and the US government through PEPFAR.

