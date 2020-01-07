Africa: U.S. Deploys Reinforcements to African Base

Photo: Thomas Tucker/unsplash
(file photo).
7 January 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

The United States has sent reinforcements to a military base in Kenya following Sunday's deadly attack on the base by militant group al-Shabab.
The military's Africa Command said in a statement Monday that its East Africa Response Force has arrived at the Manda Bay airfield to augment security.

AFRICOM also said it sees no indication that al-Shabab's attack was linked to Iran.

Three U.S. Department of Defense personnel were killed Sunday when al-Shabab fighters assaulted the Manda Bay airfield, which is used by Kenyan and U.S. counterterrorism forces.

A Chicago woman told local media that her son, Henry Mayfield Jr., was one of the three killed.  The U.S. military has not yet identified the victims.

The Kenya Defense Forces said in a statement that five attackers were killed.

Manda Bay is used by U.S. forces to train African partner forces, respond to crises and protect U.S. interests in the region.  AFRICOM said that six civilian aircraft operated by contractors were damaged in the attack.

The attack came days after al-Shabab fighters killed three people on a passenger bus in Lamu County. The Somalia-based militant group was also responsible for a massive explosion in Mogadishu that killed more than 80 people.

Read the original article on VOA.

More on This
More Fatalities as Al-Shabaab Strikes Again in Kenya
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
Attack on Kenyan Base - Americans & Attackers Reported Dead
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Africa
Conflict
External Relations
Arms and Armies
U.S., Canada and Africa
Terrorism
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
Attack on Kenyan Base - Americans & Attackers Reported Dead
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.