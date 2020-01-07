Kenya: Miguna Blocked From Boarding Kenya Flight

Lawyer Miguna Miguna, who is returning from exile in Canada, says he has been barred from boarding a flight from Frankfurt, Germany, to Nairobi.

Dr Miguna's journey suffered a blow on Tuesday morning after Lufthansa Air refused to allow him on board following a red alert issued by the Government of Kenya, he said.

Dr Miguna had successfully made the first leg of his journey, from Canada to Germany, and was preparing to board when he was informed of the restriction.

In the red alert, the government warned the airline against flying the lawyer to Kenya or any other African country.