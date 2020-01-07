Kenya: Miguna Blocked From Boarding Kenya Flight

7 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ibrahim Oruko

Lawyer Miguna Miguna, who is returning from exile in Canada, says he has been barred from boarding a flight from Frankfurt, Germany, to Nairobi.

Dr Miguna's journey suffered a blow on Tuesday morning after Lufthansa Air refused to allow him on board following a red alert issued by the Government of Kenya, he said.

Dr Miguna had successfully made the first leg of his journey, from Canada to Germany, and was preparing to board when he was informed of the restriction.

In the red alert, the government warned the airline against flying the lawyer to Kenya or any other African country.

Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

