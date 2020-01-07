Nigeria: NERC to Ensure Discos Provide Meters for Consumers

7 January 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) said it would ensure that distribution companies provide meters for all customers so that they will be charged only for electricity they consumed.

The Chairman of NERC, Prof. James Momoh, said this yesterday at a news conference in Abuja.

Momoh said that NERC would do everything within its power to ensure that distribution companies provide meters through the Meter Assets Programme (MAP).

"Failure to do so, we have a backup plan, which is one of our regulations that will be out in about a month, called "Clapping" which is going to put a maximum amount DisCos can charge customers.

"For DisCos, it will be an advantage for them to provide meters as this is an attempt to make sure that the win-win customers are metered.

"We want DisCos to provide them with meters because the minimum we are going to allow them to charge is not going to be to their advantage in the long run," he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the move is to address the severe revenue shortfall being recorded by DisCos arising mainly from the Aggregate Technical, Commercial and Collection losses of the Discos.

It is also to address the public outcry on the overcharging of end users for electricity under the estimated billing system.

NERC issued the Meter Asset Provider Regulations in March 2018, pursuant to the Electric Power Sector Reform Act 2005.

It is anticipated that the Regulations will, among other things, encourage the development of independent and competitive metering services and eliminate estimated billing practices by DisCos.

