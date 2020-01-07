Nigeria: Ihedioha Vs Suspended Chairmen - One Shot Dead

One person was said to have lost his life in the drama between Governor Emeka Ihedioha's transition committee chairmen and the 27 suspended chairmen of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.

Vanguard was told yesterday in Owerri, that the name of the person, Ahamefule Maduabuchi, a supervisor at Umundugba in Isu local government area of Imo state.

However, many version of the story has been told to what could have led to his death some said that Maduabuchi, was targeted and shot at the council by suspected political thugs.

Others said that he was just standing at the council when he was attacked.

At the time of filing this report, the remains of Maduabuchi was said to have been taken away from the council by a vehicle of a good Nigerian.

To this point, tension has continued to simmer in and around the state especially in the 27 council areas regarding the alleged court directives that the suspended Council chairmen should resume duties at the various councils.

