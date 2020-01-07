South Africa: Hendricks Dominates On a Good Day for the Lions

6 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — A 14th career century by Dominic Hendricks helped the log-leading Lions take control after a rain-affected opening day of their 4-Day Franchise Series encounter against the Knights in Johannesburg on Monday.

The left-hander was in the middle from start to finish unbeaten on 142 (265 balls,26 fours) when the defending champions went to stumps on 331 for four at the Imperial Wanderers Stadium.

Eighty-seven overs were sent down on the opening day - a good return considering time was lost due to lightning and rain - with the match resuming after the interruption.

Before that Hendricks and Joshua Richards, who impressed with 62 (111 balls, 10 fours) had offered their side a sound foundation with a strong 146-run opening stand.

This was after their captain, Nicky van den Bergh, won the toss and opted to bat first.

Following the dismissal of Richards, Reeza Hendricks (17) and Temba Bavuma (9), Wihan Lubbe's sparkling 65 off 55 balls that included three sixes and 10 fours kept the Lions in control of the game.

After he fell, Van den Bergh provided support with 21 not out until the close.

Corne Dry finished day one as the pick of the bowlers with two for 75.

- Cricket SA

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Attack on Kenyan Base - Americans & Attackers Reported Dead

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.