South Africa: Hendricks Dominates On a Good Day for the Lions

Cape Town — A 14th career century by Dominic Hendricks helped the log-leading Lions take control after a rain-affected opening day of their 4-Day Franchise Series encounter against the Knights in Johannesburg on Monday.

The left-hander was in the middle from start to finish unbeaten on 142 (265 balls,26 fours) when the defending champions went to stumps on 331 for four at the Imperial Wanderers Stadium.

Eighty-seven overs were sent down on the opening day - a good return considering time was lost due to lightning and rain - with the match resuming after the interruption.

Before that Hendricks and Joshua Richards, who impressed with 62 (111 balls, 10 fours) had offered their side a sound foundation with a strong 146-run opening stand.

This was after their captain, Nicky van den Bergh, won the toss and opted to bat first.

Following the dismissal of Richards, Reeza Hendricks (17) and Temba Bavuma (9), Wihan Lubbe's sparkling 65 off 55 balls that included three sixes and 10 fours kept the Lions in control of the game.

After he fell, Van den Bergh provided support with 21 not out until the close.

Corne Dry finished day one as the pick of the bowlers with two for 75.

- Cricket SA

Source: Sport24