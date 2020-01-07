Zimbabwe: MDC to Launch Sustained Mass Action

Mutare — Movement for Democratic Change leader Nelson Chamisa says the opposition political outfit will launch a sustained mass action to bring the ZANU PF led government to its knees.

MDC leader Chamisa made cryptic remarks addressing his supporters in Manicaland that the party would call on the masses to express their displeasure with government if the option of political dialogue fails to bear fruits.

Party insiders said these remarks were indicative of an internal plan that is brewing in the opposition ranks to launch sustained mass protests to be rolled out this year, despite high handed government response to previous protests.

"We are ready to defend our victory with blood because we are mortgaging our future in the hands of people who are incapable of reforming, the idea of dialogue was on the table but come January going forward we are launching sustained mass protests.

"That is what Chamisa was referring to in his speech but he could not come out in the open and say it but be assured if dialogue fails to works the MDC will call on people to protests until the government is on its knees," said a party insider.

On his part, Chamisa said they embraced the option of dialogue to resolve the political impasse only for a limited time as they had other options on the table.

He said the challenge that face President Mnangagwa's government was legitimacy because of the disputed election that could be resolved through dialogue and political reforms.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Chamisa however cautioned that option of dialogue will not be open forever, insinuating that the opposition will engage in a plan of action involving masses to wrestle power.

"We have given an option of dialogue to resolve the political impasse in the country but this is for a limited time we cannot focus on dialogue for five years, we have given dialogue because we want to give peace a chance.

"But if you refuse dialogue we have the power of the masses, if I say to the people lest rise against those causing our problems I know the people will rise up. We will not reveal our entire plan of action now because there spies among us today tapping our words.

"Everyone must know that we are given dialogue a chance to discuss reforms, national healing, peace building and to rebuild our economy, but if they refuse we are going to turn to other options, you know what I mean by this," said Chamisa.

He added, "They offered me a position to be the leader of the opposition in parliament, but I turned it down because I was not voted for in that position. I have been elected by the people to lead them yet they went to offer me a casual position in parliament."

MDC said despite the economic hardships punctuated by high rise inflation, weakening local currency, the opposition would address these issues as they did during the Government of National Unity in 2009.