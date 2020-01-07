Kenya: 2 Al Shabaab Shot Dead After Killing 4 People in Garissa

Two Al Shabaab terrorists were shot dead by police Tuesday morning, following an attack in which they killed four people near the Somalia border.

The attack occurred at Saretho area, 25 kilometers from Dadaab Refugee camp, police said.

"Two of the attackers have been killed," said Police Spokesman Charles Owino, "They had killed four people and were now trying to destroy a communication mast when they were engaged by officers."

He said the attackers were more than ten, and the others were repulsed while on a mission to cause more mayhem in the area.

"Security has been beefed up in the area," Owino said, following the incident that occurred at 5am.