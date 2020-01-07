Zimbabwe: Police to Profile All Firearm Holders

Police have issued a directive to all firearm holders to bring their guns for profiling for accounting purposes.

In a notice to firearm holders released at the the weekend, police spokesperson, Paul Nyathi said the process began on 1 January and is free of charge.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police has put in place an initiative whereby firearm holders are profiled by the Department's Ballistic Section before acquiring a firearms licence or renewing the already existing licence," Nyathi said.

"The new development by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) is aimed at profiling and accounting for all firearms in the country.

"Firearm holders are to bring their firearms together with three live rounds for the process to the ballistics section, which is situated at CID headquarters along Chinamano Avenue in Harare."

Nyathi urged firearm holders to take advantage of the exercise as it ensures that the lethal weapons are profiled and properly accounted for in terms of the country's laws.

Zimbabwe has in recent months seen an upsurge in armed robberies in which firearms are being used.

On 3 January this year, three men were arrested in Filabusi after robbing, at gunpoint, a local businessman of his US$20 660, R72 300 and $11 00, A Toyota Vitz, eight cellphones, laptop and groceries. On New Year's eve, a South African-based man was shot dead in Chipinge in front of his relatives by an unknown man.

Last month, a 53-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint after she boarded an unregistered Toyota Hiace in Highfields, Harare.

Also in December, a CZ pistol with three rounds was found about six metres from the road along Battlefields-Turf Road in Kwekwe.