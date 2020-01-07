South Africa: Woman Found in Possession of Drugs Remanded in Custody

press release

A 57 year old woman, Lefifi Rosina Ramokone, appeared at the Mbibana Magistrates Court for possession of drugs today, Monday 06 January 2020 and was remanded in custody. Her Court appearance comes after she was arrested yesterday, Sunday 05 January 2020, at Mmamethlake following the police's quick response to information from members of the public which alleged that she was selling drugs in the area.

The members responded to the said information and traced the suspect. They located the woman and found her alighting from a taxi carrying a handbag, when they approached and stopped her. Police proceeded to search her and found her in possession of about 800 plastic sachets containing drugs suspected to be nyaope and some were also wrapped in a doek.

The street value thereof is estimated to be approximately R24000-00. The woman was immediately arrested and charged with possession of drugs as well as dealing in drugs. Her case was postponed to Thursday 09 January 2020 for formal bail application.