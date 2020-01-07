South Africa: Woman Found in Possession of Drugs Remanded in Custody

6 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 57 year old woman, Lefifi Rosina Ramokone, appeared at the Mbibana Magistrates Court for possession of drugs today, Monday 06 January 2020 and was remanded in custody. Her Court appearance comes after she was arrested yesterday, Sunday 05 January 2020, at Mmamethlake following the police's quick response to information from members of the public which alleged that she was selling drugs in the area.

The members responded to the said information and traced the suspect. They located the woman and found her alighting from a taxi carrying a handbag, when they approached and stopped her. Police proceeded to search her and found her in possession of about 800 plastic sachets containing drugs suspected to be nyaope and some were also wrapped in a doek.

The street value thereof is estimated to be approximately R24000-00. The woman was immediately arrested and charged with possession of drugs as well as dealing in drugs. Her case was postponed to Thursday 09 January 2020 for formal bail application.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
Attack on Kenyan Base - Americans & Attackers Reported Dead
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.