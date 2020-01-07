South Africa: Safer Festive Season Operations Yield Good Results

press release

As we are in the journey to combat crime during this Festive Season Cluster Police and Detectives embarked in Festive Season operation over the weekend.

Members worked at Dimbaza Stutterheim, Bhisho, Zwelitsha and King Williams Town policing precincts doing stop and search, foot patrols as part of crime prevention duties. They managed to arrest more than fifty (50) suspects aged between 27 and 51 for possession of drugs, housebreaking and theft, Malicious damage to property, drunk and disorderly, contravention of protection order, Burglary and assault.

Police also intensify high visibility in the CBD to ensure that community are safe and secure. During the stop and search Police recovered forty five (45) arms of dagga. They also confiscated eleven knives, bush knife and three pair of scissors.

On investigation on other cases registered within the Cluster, Detectives arrested seventeen (17) suspects aged between 23 and 37 for crimes ranging from murder, theft, rape, assault and contravention of protection. These cases were followed by the Detectives after they were registered last month (December) in different Police Stations within the King Williams Town Cluster.

The Cluster Commander Brigadier Luntu Ngubelanga appreciated the work done by Police over this weekend. He also emphasized that Police will continue in intensifying high visibility during this Festive season to ensure crime free society in our policing precincts.

These suspects will appear in different Magistrate Courts soon.