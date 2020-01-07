South Africa: Safer Festive Season Operations Yield Good Results

6 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

As we are in the journey to combat crime during this Festive Season Cluster Police and Detectives embarked in Festive Season operation over the weekend.

Members worked at Dimbaza Stutterheim, Bhisho, Zwelitsha and King Williams Town policing precincts doing stop and search, foot patrols as part of crime prevention duties. They managed to arrest more than fifty (50) suspects aged between 27 and 51 for possession of drugs, housebreaking and theft, Malicious damage to property, drunk and disorderly, contravention of protection order, Burglary and assault.

Police also intensify high visibility in the CBD to ensure that community are safe and secure. During the stop and search Police recovered forty five (45) arms of dagga. They also confiscated eleven knives, bush knife and three pair of scissors.

On investigation on other cases registered within the Cluster, Detectives arrested seventeen (17) suspects aged between 23 and 37 for crimes ranging from murder, theft, rape, assault and contravention of protection. These cases were followed by the Detectives after they were registered last month (December) in different Police Stations within the King Williams Town Cluster.

The Cluster Commander Brigadier Luntu Ngubelanga appreciated the work done by Police over this weekend. He also emphasized that Police will continue in intensifying high visibility during this Festive season to ensure crime free society in our policing precincts.

These suspects will appear in different Magistrate Courts soon.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
Attack on Kenyan Base - Americans & Attackers Reported Dead
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.