Angola: Govt Guarantees Increasing Drainage Ditches Maintenance

Luanda — Luanda governor Sérgio Luther Rescova Sunday announced plan to step up cleaning of drainage ditches and rainwater channels aimed to reduce the constraints caused by the rain.

Luanda's Technical Sanitation Unit (UTSL), which is in charge of the work, will open new water drainage lines in order to avoid residences' inundations and other infra-structure.

The governor was speaking to the press at the end of an assessment meeting on 12-hour rain that hit Luanda province on Saturday.

Sérgio Reskova said that the prevention and contingent plan outlined by the administration of Luanda province (GPL), aimed to halt the harmful effects of rain, has worked, as the scenario could be disastrous.

He recognised the need to keep intensifying the maintenance actions on the drainage lines, in particular cleaning the areas where anarchic houses were built.

According to statistics released by the spokesman for secretary of the Provincial commission for the civil protection, Faustino Minguês, the rain caused the death of a seven-year old children in Zango (Municipality of Viana, Luanda province).

It also mentions six families trapped inside of residences rescued, 208 houses inundated and 250 families became homeless.

The most affected municipalities, with flooded residences were, Cazenga with (12), Viana (80) and Talatona (116).