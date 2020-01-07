Angola: Rain Leaves One Dead, 250 Families Homeless in Luanda

7 January 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — One dead and 250 dislodged families is the balance of the rain that befell Luanda last Saturday, according to data given last Sunday by the Executive Secretariat of the Provincial Civil Protection Commission.

According to the spokesman of the Civil Protection and Fire Service (SPCB), Faustino Minguês, despite the death of the seven-year old, who was carried away by the water current in Zango locality (Viana Municipality), it was also registered a collapse of a house in the same zone.

According to Faustino Minguês, the critical zones of flooded houses were the municipalities of Talatona with 116, Viana with 80 and Cazenga with 12 houses.

Meanwhile, in Cacuaco Municipality there is an imminence of a collapse of a bridge in Nova Urbanização ward, as well as the overflow of a water retention basin, thus flooding the roads.

