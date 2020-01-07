Uganda: NTV Reporter Among Three Journalists Arrested During Kampala Skirmishes

Police in Kampala has on Monday morning arrested three journalists, including NTV Uganda reporter Arnold Sseremba, in a day of high drama in the Ugandan capital.

Also arrested is NBS Television Eddy Kisekka and Radio Simba's Ssematimba Bwejire.

The arrests were confirmed by the respective media houses via social media.

The trio was arrested while covering the skirmishes that led to the arrest of politician Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

In the ensuing melee, NTV Uganda driver Egesa Moses injured his left hand after being hit by a teargas canister.

Meanwhile, an infant is feared dead in the scuffle involving the police and residents in Kampala.