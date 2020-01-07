Kenya: Gor Mahia Now Stages Counter-Raid On Yanga Camp for Club's Newest Signing

Gor Mahia are on the verge of signing Ugandan striker Juma Balinya from Yanga SC as replacement for Yikpe Ghislain who was poached by the Tanzanian giants last month.

Balinya is already in the country and coach Steven Polack has told Nation Sport that he will assess the player in Tuesday's training session at Camp Toyoyo grounds.

"The player arrived today (Monday) and I will asses him today to see if he is fit to play for Gor Mahia. I may either decide to sign him after watching him today or a couple of training sessions. If he is not fit, we will not consider his services," said Polack.

Balinya terminated his two year contract with Yanga in December, 2019 due to non-payment of salary, the same situation that led Yikpe to abandon K'Ogalo and sign for the Dar es Salaam based side.

Apart from Yanga, Balinya has also played for Uganda Police FC, Vipers FC, Bunamwaya FC and Lweza FC in his home country.

Balinya, who finished last season as top scorer in the Uganda Premier League with 17 goals while featuring for Uganda Police FC, will have to complete with Nicholas Kipkurui to earn a place in K'Ogalo's striking role.

Gor Mahia is looking to bolster its squad this season, more so the striking department following the exit of Yikpe, Ghanaian Francis Afriye and Tanzanian Dickson Ambudo who has left due to the current financial instability at the Kenyan Premier League 18-time champions.