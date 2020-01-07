Cameroon/Kenya: Malkia Strikers Set Up Mouth-Watering Clash With Cameroon for Olympics Ticket

Kenya women's volleyball national team Monday overcame Botswana in straight sets (25-17, 25-19, 25-18) in their second match at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics qualifiers here at the Palais polyvalent des sports (Paposy) Arena.

Following the win, Malkia Strikers lead the standings with six points and face rivals Cameroon in a potential final on Tuesday.

Cameroon defeated Nigeria 3-0 (25-12, 25-10, 25-8) in the second match of the day on Monday night.

Just like Kenya, Cameroon have six points having beaten Botswana 3-0 in their opening match of the qualifiers on Sunday.

"I want to appreciate my players for the good effort. It was important that we pick maximum points and continue with our journey. Our mission remains to get the ticket to the Olympics and now we head to the Cameroon game with good confidence," said Bitok.

RE-WRITING HISTORY

It was put to him that Kenya has never beaten Cameroon at home, but Bitok insists he is determined to write history.

"I have faced Cameroon twice as coach and I have beaten them so I hope to continue with that record. I have also beaten their men's team at this arena when I was coaching Rwanda so hopefully I will make history," Bitok told Nation Sport.

"They will have their fans behind them so I have to prepare my players mentally. Both teams know each other well so we will try and minimize our mistakes and force a good start. We will be going for a win," he added.