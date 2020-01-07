Kenya: Uhuru, Raila and Ruto Should Retire From Politics, Koigi Urges

7 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Baya Samuel

Former Subukia parliamentarian Koigi Wamwere has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto to retire from active politics in 2022.

This, the veteran politician said, will give room for a younger, more creative crop of leaders to emerge and take charge of the country.

He said the three leaders have nothing new to offer to Kenyans and that having them in power means that the country will continue to do the same things that were done in the Kenyatta, Moi and Kibaki regimes.

"These people keep on telling us that they will address the issues affecting Kenyans in every election. But they are doing the same things that were done by Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, continued by Daniel Moi and repeated by Mwai Kibaki. It is the same things that Uhuru is doing and with this pace, Kenya will remain stagnant. We need new crop of leadership which is focused in changing this country," said Mr Wamwere.

He also termed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) an elaborative ploy by Mr Kenyatta and Mr Odinga to continue in leadership roles and cautioned Kenyans to be wary of such initiatives.

"That BBI thing does not have a nationalism aspect in it and if you study it clearly, then you get the reality that it is just a creation of two people, each with a hope of extending their leadership in this country. There is nothing new in that document because the challenges Kenyans face have remained the same. Therefore, Kenyans must trade with caution when these leaders claim that the document belong to Kenyans, it is not," said Mr Wamwere.

