Kenya: Four Children Killed in Botched Invasion of Dadaab Police Post

7 January 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Four school going children were killed during an attack by suspected Al Shabaab terrorists in Saretho, Dadaab, Tuesday.

Deputy County Commissioner Kibet Bowen says the children were killed when security forces cornered the suspected terrorists as they tried to destroy a communication mast.

He explained stray bullets hit and killed the four students who were in the houses near the police camp. Bowen said KDF Special Forces gunned down three suspected terrorists during the gun battle.

The security team recovered two AK 47 riffles and two Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) in the 1 am incident.

