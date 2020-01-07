South Africa: Alleged Livestock Thief Appears in Court, Six Sheep Recovered

press release

In an effort to combat property related crime, 26-year-old Vuyisile Mayegiso appeared in the Klerksdorp Magistrates' Court today for possession of suspected stolen goods. The accused was arrested on Saturday, 4 January 2020, after being found in possession of six sheep at a small holding in Klerksdorp. According to information available at this stage, the accused was nabbed after police swiftly followed up on information about the possession. As a result, the accused was arrested after he failed to give proper account for possession of the sheep.

Further investigation into the matter revealed that the recovered livestock were part of a flock of 30 sheep which were allegedly stolen on a farm situated on the N12 between Wolmaransstad and Klerksdorp in the early hours of Saturday morning. The sheep were allegedly stolen from a kraal, then driven towards the N12 where they were loaded into a vehicle.

Meanwhile, eight other sheep were found grazing about 4km from the kraal.

Upon appearance in court, the accused was granted R800.00 bail. He will reappear in court soon.

In another separate incident, police officers were on routine patrol when they recovered nine sheep in the early hours of Sunday morning in Ventersdorp. That was after the police stopped a bakkie in town for a search. During the search, nine sheep of which the suspects could not account for, were found in the bakkie. Consequently, the suspects, aged 51 and 29 were arrested for being in possession of suspected stolen goods.

They are expected to appear in the Ventersdorp Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 7 January 2020.

The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena congratulated the police in both incidents for a job well done. He reminded all farmers and livestock owners to mark their livestock in accordance with the Animal Identification Act, 2002 (Act No. 6 of 2002).