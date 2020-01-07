South Africa: Alleged Livestock Thief Appears in Court, Six Sheep Recovered

6 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

In an effort to combat property related crime, 26-year-old Vuyisile Mayegiso appeared in the Klerksdorp Magistrates' Court today for possession of suspected stolen goods. The accused was arrested on Saturday, 4 January 2020, after being found in possession of six sheep at a small holding in Klerksdorp. According to information available at this stage, the accused was nabbed after police swiftly followed up on information about the possession. As a result, the accused was arrested after he failed to give proper account for possession of the sheep.

Further investigation into the matter revealed that the recovered livestock were part of a flock of 30 sheep which were allegedly stolen on a farm situated on the N12 between Wolmaransstad and Klerksdorp in the early hours of Saturday morning. The sheep were allegedly stolen from a kraal, then driven towards the N12 where they were loaded into a vehicle.

Meanwhile, eight other sheep were found grazing about 4km from the kraal.

Upon appearance in court, the accused was granted R800.00 bail. He will reappear in court soon.

In another separate incident, police officers were on routine patrol when they recovered nine sheep in the early hours of Sunday morning in Ventersdorp. That was after the police stopped a bakkie in town for a search. During the search, nine sheep of which the suspects could not account for, were found in the bakkie. Consequently, the suspects, aged 51 and 29 were arrested for being in possession of suspected stolen goods.

They are expected to appear in the Ventersdorp Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 7 January 2020.

The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena congratulated the police in both incidents for a job well done. He reminded all farmers and livestock owners to mark their livestock in accordance with the Animal Identification Act, 2002 (Act No. 6 of 2002).

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
Attack on Kenyan Base - Americans & Attackers Reported Dead
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.