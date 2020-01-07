South Africa: Poisoning Tragedy Kills Four Children in Motherwell

6 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Four children between the ages of 3 and 11 died after consuming a toxic substance on a dumping area in NU30, Motherwell Sunday afternoon, 05 January 2020. A seven-year-old victim survived the ordeal.

This followed after the Motherwell Health Centre in NU4B alerted police about children dying due to poisoning just after 18:00 on Sunday.

The 3-year-old boy passed away on arrival at the health centre, while his 10-year-old sister and another pair of siblings, a 5-year-old boy and his sister (11) all died while receiving treatment at the health centre.

Another 7-year-old boy was brought in later the afternoon with similar symptoms and managed to survive after treatment.

All the children were apparently playing close to their homes and ate some food they found between the rubble.

A formal inquest docket was opened and any person with information that could assist police with the investigation, can make contact with the Motherwell Police Station or call 08600 10111.

The Motherwell Cluster Commander, Major General Dawie Rabie has expressed his condolences to all the families affected by the tragedy.

A stern warning have also been given to the community in the area not to consume anything found on dump sites.

Read the original article on SAPS.

