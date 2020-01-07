Kenya/Botswana: Olympics Qualifier - Malkia Strikers Down Botswana

Nairobi — The national women's volleyball team, Malkia Strikers made easy work of their second match against Botswana, after a bubbly performance gave the Kenyan side a 3-0 victory in the 2020 Olympic Games Africa Qualifier in Yaoundé, Cameroon on Monday.

Boosted by the first win over Egypt, the African Queens dominated as they overwhelmed Botswana, winning the first set 25-17, then took the second set 25-19 before rounding up the third set with a score line of 25-18.

This result saw Kenya continue with their perfect run ahead of the crunch match against hosts Cameroon on Tuesday in a must win battle to inch closer to returning to the multi-sport event for the first time in 16 years.

For minnows Botswana, it was their second success defeat after succumbing to hosts Cameroon by straight sets on Sunday.

-More to follow-

@alexisaboke is the Sports Editor at Capital FM. He has over 10 years of journalism experience in electronic and print media. Find him on the pitch, track, court, course, pool...