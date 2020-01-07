Nigeria: Explosion Kills Atomic Energy Chief

Prof Simon Mallam was among the several people killed in a gas explosion on Saturday.

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep sadness over the gas explosion which led to the death of the Chairman, Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission, Prof. Simon Mallam, his son and three others at Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Reacting to the incident in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday, President Buhari said: "I am deeply touched by this unfortunate incident that claimed the lives of Professor Simon Mallam, his son and others. "The death of the erudite Professor has robbed Nigeria of a great scientist whose services were acutely needed at a time we are increasing emphasis on science and technology for development. "I extend my heartfelt sympathy to his family and those of other victims of the gas explosion." Residents of the area said the explosion occurred at the gas refill centre, trapping many people in the inferno. Many shops, mostly salons, plumbing materials, boutique and others were affected. The Kaduna State Government had said on Saturday that it could not disclose the actual casualty until the conclusion of investigation.