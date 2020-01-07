Nigeria: Driver Arrested for Assaulting FRSC, Stealing Spare Tyre in Ogun

Police in Ogun State has arrested an unruly driver who instigated miscreants to attack the Patrol team of the Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC) on Sunday at Mowe, Ogun State, stretch of the Lagos - Ibadan Expressway.

A statement by the Route Commander Florence Okpe on behalf of the Ogun State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Clement Oladele, stated that the erring driver, who was tracked down through the National Vehicle Identification Scheme was called to report any FRSC office, but choose to report at Mowe Police Station.

Okpe added that the DPO at Mowe Police Station thereafter handed over the suspect to the FRSC.

She added that the FRSC spare Tyre allegedly stolen during the attack, has been found in the suspect's black Toyota Corolla saloon car marked KTU 828 CF.

Oladele said the suspect would be prosecuted "for assault, theft and injuries to FRSC operatives while performing their lawful duties."

Oladele said, "Sequel to the attack of FRSC patrol team at Mowe by the driver of one Toyota Corolla car with registration number KTU828CF who was stopped for driving against traffic last Sunday 05 January 2020 on the Lagos - Ibadan Expressway but instigated some miscreants nearby to join him in attacking and obstructing patrol team from discharging their duties and thereafter escaped arrest".

"Diligent search from the National Vehicle Identification Scheme tracked the driver who was called on the phone to report to the nearest FRSC Command. He, however, reported himself to the Nigeria Police Command in Mowe and the DPO Mowe handed him over to the FRSC".

"Upon bringing the arrested driver's vehicle to the FRSC Command premises in Mowe, the spare tyre of the FRSC patrol vehicle reported missing after that Sunday incident was found in the driver's car".

"He is being charged to court for assault, theft and injuries to FRSC operatives while performing their lawful duties", Oladele said.

Vanguard News Nigeria