Nigeria: Driver Arrested for Assaulting FRSC, Stealing Spare Tyre in Ogun

7 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By James Ogunnaike

Police in Ogun State has arrested an unruly driver who instigated miscreants to attack the Patrol team of the Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC) on Sunday at Mowe, Ogun State, stretch of the Lagos - Ibadan Expressway.

A statement by the Route Commander Florence Okpe on behalf of the Ogun State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Clement Oladele, stated that the erring driver, who was tracked down through the National Vehicle Identification Scheme was called to report any FRSC office, but choose to report at Mowe Police Station.

Okpe added that the DPO at Mowe Police Station thereafter handed over the suspect to the FRSC.

She added that the FRSC spare Tyre allegedly stolen during the attack, has been found in the suspect's black Toyota Corolla saloon car marked KTU 828 CF.

Oladele said the suspect would be prosecuted "for assault, theft and injuries to FRSC operatives while performing their lawful duties."

Oladele said, "Sequel to the attack of FRSC patrol team at Mowe by the driver of one Toyota Corolla car with registration number KTU828CF who was stopped for driving against traffic last Sunday 05 January 2020 on the Lagos - Ibadan Expressway but instigated some miscreants nearby to join him in attacking and obstructing patrol team from discharging their duties and thereafter escaped arrest".

"Diligent search from the National Vehicle Identification Scheme tracked the driver who was called on the phone to report to the nearest FRSC Command. He, however, reported himself to the Nigeria Police Command in Mowe and the DPO Mowe handed him over to the FRSC".

"Upon bringing the arrested driver's vehicle to the FRSC Command premises in Mowe, the spare tyre of the FRSC patrol vehicle reported missing after that Sunday incident was found in the driver's car".

"He is being charged to court for assault, theft and injuries to FRSC operatives while performing their lawful duties", Oladele said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
Attack on Kenyan Base - Americans & Attackers Reported Dead
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.