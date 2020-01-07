Sudan Signs Charter of Council of Red Sea Countries

7 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Riyadh — Sudan signed on Monday in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia the Charter of Council of States Bordering the Red Sea and Aden Gulf.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulazi, has blessed establishment of the council during his meeting with the Foreign Ministers of the Arab and Africa states bordering the Red Sea and Aden Gulf.

The meeting discussed a number of topics related to the ways to enhance the cooperation between the member states and boosting the security and stability in the area.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Asma Mohamed Abdalla, has participated in the protocol for the charter's signing along with the ministers of the other seven countries, which are Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Djibouti, Yemen, Somalia and Eritrea.

The council's headquarters will be in Riyadh.

The Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, said that the charter is clear evidence on the real desire of the leaders of the countries bordering the Red Sea for coordination and consultation between them about the issues of the vital waterway, which is considered of special economic, commercial and investment importance for the global economy in a manner that realizes the common interests of all the peoples of the region

