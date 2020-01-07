Sudan: Governor of Central Bank Discusses Cooperation With Islamic Development Bank

7 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan, Professor Badr-Eddin Abdel Rahim, met at his office Monday the Regional Director of the Middle East, North Africa and Europe at the Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank, Musa Saila, and his accompanying delegation, in the presence of senior officials of the Central Bank and the Ministry of Financ.

The meeting discussed horizons of mutual cooperation between the group of Islamic Development Bank and the government of Sudan, especially with regard to the finance for private sector projects through the Private Sector Finance Institution of the Islamic Development Bank, besides continuing of support to the microfinance sector after the success of the first experiment.

The meeting also discussed the establishment of the Economic Empowerment Fund for Sudan.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan has appreciated the support being extended by the Islamic Development Bank to Sudan and the development projects in the country.

He invited the administration of the bank to attend the activities of Arab Inclusive Financial Week which will be held in Khartoum in the current year 2020.

