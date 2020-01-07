Tanzania: Govt Assures Investors of Cooperation

THE government has assured investors and stakeholders who are ready to invest in the country, insisting that it is ready to cooperate with them at any time.

The assurance was given by Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliament, Labour, Employment, Youth and Disabled) Anthony Mavunde during the launch of Admire Oil Petrol Station located at Kisasa on the outskirts of the city.

Admire Oil Limited offers services in several regions countrywide, including Dar es Salaam, Dodoma, Mbeya, Arusha, Coast and Mwanza, according to the company's spokesperson Mohammed Ibrahim.

Speaking at the event, Mr Mavunde said the fifth phase government under President John Magufuli valued every investor in the country because they were increasing employment opportunities as well as strengthening the country's tax base through tax collection.

"I want to pay tribute to the management of Admire Oil for deciding to invest in the country because by doing so we will have many of our young people employed by the company and I am glad that so far as it opens services in this region today 20 of them have already been employed," he said.

He invited more businesspeople to come and invest in Dodoma City, adding that there were many potential areas for investing in various sectors of the economy, including hotels and processing factories.

Earlier on, the company's spokesperson commended the government for cooperating with businesspeople who had been coming to invest in the country.

"Frankly speaking the government under President Magufuli has been improving a business and investment environment and one of our major goals as a company is to offer more employment opportunities to the youth and women in the country," said Mr Ibrahim, adding that Admire Oil was equally supporting the country's industrialisation.

He said the company had employed over 150 people and many of them were women to help them uplift their livelihoods.