Tanzania: New Multi-Billion Project to Ease Water Demand in Zanzibar

PRESIDENT Ali Mohamed Shein yesterday launched a multibillion water project in Urban West region, condemning thieves of the precious liquid.

"It's against the rules and it defies wisdom for people to connect water to their homes, illegally," Dr Shein said, insisting that water remains a free product in Zanzibar but citizens have to just pay peanuts to sustain services.

The Revolutionary Council Chairman said the government was investing heavily in clean and safe water projects and adamant that water supply shortage would soon become history on the Isles.

Launching the Zanzibar Urban Water and Sanitation Project (ZUWSP-ADF 12) at Saateni in Zanzibar Municipality, President Shein said the rapid population growth has partly contributed to water shortage in the Indian Ocean semi-autonomous Island but insisted the government would ensure all citizens have easy access to clean and safe water.

He said the government has already secured 268 million US dollars (about 600bn/-) from development partners to finance various water projects for Zanzibaris, thanking some of the partners- Japan, Ras al Khaimah, Sharja, China and India- for their support towards water projects implementation in Zanzibar.

The project launch was part of government activities to celebrate the 56th revolution anniversary that climaxes at Karume Stadium this Sunday.

The president put emphasis on the importance of preserving all water sources, decrying the current invasion of some sources. He cited Mwanyanya area, Urban West region which some people have invaded, constructed houses and indiscriminately cut trees.

Dr Shein ordered the Zanzibar Water Authority (ZAWA) to train and equip its water experts with the appropriate skills to manage the new water infrastructure.

"With all these water infrastructures, you must prepare yourselves through training your experts within and outside the country," he said.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Land, Water, Energy and Environment Ali Halil Mirza said the revolutionary government and African Development Bank have jointly executed the project whose construction started in July 2013 through December 2019 and will benefit 283,198 people in Zanzibar Municipality, including Stone Town and Old Ngambo's 27 Shehia.

The project covered the drilling of six new wells, each with the capacity of producing on average 150,000 litres of water hourly, renovation of 23 old wells, construction of two tanks- one at Saateni with two million litre capacity and another at Mnarawambao with one million capacity.

The over 37bn/- project also involved the laying of water pipes, covering 75.7 kilometres.

The Minister for Lands, Water, Energy and Environment Salama Aboud Talib said some research have shown that water problems have declined drastically.