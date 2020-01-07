Tanzania: Yanga Close to Snatch Tp Mazembe Winger

YOUNG Africans continue to use well the mini transfer window with latest reports from the club revealing they are close to sign TP Mazembe winger, Owe Bonyanga.

A post from the club's instagram page yesterday showed the player being welcomed at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) in Dar es Salaam by the Director of Investment at GSM Hersi Said.

The player was accompanied by his manager Mutuale Nestoresangule, and according to the information, the former TP Mazembe playmaker will head directly to Z Zanzibar to join his colleagues who are in the Isles for the 2020 Mapinduzi Cup which started yesterday in Unguja and Pemba venues.

He will be the fifth player to land at the Jangwani Street-based club during this mini transfer window. Others are Ditram Nchimbi (Tanzanian), Tariq Seif (Tanzanian), Adeyum Ahmad (Zanzibari), Haruna Niyonzima from AS Kigali(Rwanda) and Ivorian Yikpe Ghislain.

All the newly-signed players except Seif were featured during the just ended Dar es Salaam derby against traditional rivals Simba SC at the National Stadium in which the Ivorian was introduced late into the match.

It was the visitors (Yanga) who roared back from 2-0 goal down to hit twice in space of four minutes and make the tense derby end in a 2-2 draw.

However, speculations are hot that with his arrival at the club, he is set to replace the Congolese striker David Molinga who is said to be released before the closure of the mini transfer window.

Molinga was absent on Saturday during the game against Simba and his place was taken by Seif when his side bear Biashara United 1-0.

Yanga have been very active on the market as they try to sign quality players who will help the club to propel and win the Vodacom Premier League (V PL) title this season.

However, with the nature of signings being made by the club, it seems they are much concentrated to beef up the midfield and striking sections, which looked less sharp in their past matches.