Tanzania: Turkey to Boost Tanzania's Education Sector

7 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Hazla Omar in Arusha

TURKISH Ambassador to Tanzania Al Davutoglu has unveiled a new chapter of cooperation between the two countries by promising a big boost to a local education centre in 2020.

Ambassador Al Davutoglu disclosed new developments in Ngaramtoni during a ceremony at the weekend in which a nonprofit organisation, Turkish Maarif Foundation (TMF), took over the management of primary and secondary schools, previously operated by SOS Children Villages of Tanzania.

"Through assisting the education sector, Turkey intends to become a major partner with Tanzania towards the country's goal of becoming a middle-income economy by 2025," said the envoy, adding that TMF was a global education brand running 372 schools in 47 countries, mostly in Africa.

TMF operates education facilities covering preschool, kindergarten, lower and upper primary, as well as secondary schools all the way to high school level.

Dr Mary Nagu is the board chairperson of SOS Children Villages. "We have been running these schools for years, but it is now time to place them under TMF because being a non-profit organisation, they can guarantee quality education with humanitarian support to pupils and students," she noted.

Head of SOS Minor School Heri Abubakar said SOS Children Villages would rather concentrate on taking care of homeless children, orphans and those living in difficult situations and leave the responsibilities of running education facilities to other organisations well-equipped and suitable for the task.

SOS Schools of Arusha so far have 320 pupils and students, but now under new management, starting 2020, the facilities intend to increase the number of students to reach 1,000 or more.

Arumeru District Education Officer (Health and Nutrition) Grace Massawe said they were hopeful that TMF would improve SOS School facilities as promised.

"They plan to increase classrooms, build dormitories and laboratories as well as providing computers and other basic necessities," she added.

Despite now running under the Turkish organisation, SOS Schools of Ngaramtoni in Arusha will maintain the approved standard.

SOS Children Villages have been serving Tanzanian homeless children for over 20 years now.

